Sooryavanshi gets U/A certificate

On September 25, the government of Maharashtra made the much-awaited announcement of the opening of cinema halls across the state from October 22.

A few hours after this announcement, director Rohit Shetty revealed that he’ll be releasing his film Sooryavanshi finally, that too on Diwali.

With the Festival of Lights around 2-3 weeks away, the promotions of the film have slowly and steadily begun and will grow in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the team of the film also got busy with getting the censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). And it has now come to light that the process is over.

The Akshay Kumar starrer has been awarded a U/A certificate. What’s interesting is that the CBFC, known for its reckless cuts, has passed the film with zero cuts. The certificate was handed over today, that is, October 18.

The duration of Sooryavanshi, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 145 minutes that is 2 hours 25 minutes.

This means that it is shorter than the recent films of Rohit Shetty.

Rohit’s last directorial, Simmba (2018), was 2 hours 39 minutes long.

Golmaal Again (2017)’s length, meanwhile, was 2 hours 31 minutes. As for Dilwale (2015), its run time was 2 hours 33 minutes.

A trade expert said, “This is an ideal run time.

The multiplexes will be able to add a sufficient number of shows in a day per screen and yet accommodate the cleaning and sanitization process that has been mandated by the government for the safety of the moviegoers between shows.”

Sooryavanshi belongs to the cop universe of Rohit Shetty which also comprises the characters of Singham (played by Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (played by Ranveer Singh).

Interestingly, both also feature in the film in special appearances and this factor has added to the buzz around the film.

A few days back, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively revealed that the film would release on post-Diwali day, on November 5, 2021.