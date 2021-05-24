Nicole Richie's hair catches fire as she blows out candles

Nicole Richie’s husband Joel Madden used the catchphrase of her friend Paris Hilton, saying “that’s hot”, to mark the moment her hair caught fire.

A video shared by the designer on social media showed her hair catching fire as she leaned over to blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

Reality star Nicole Richie accidentally set her hair on fire during festivities to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The television personality and designer had been marking her big day with an outdoor party surrounded by family and friends when the incident took place.

She joked on Instagram: "Well… so far 40 is (fire emoji).

Her husband Joel Madden also saw the funny side, as he adopted a catchphrase used by Richie’s close friend Paris Hilton when he commented: “That’s hot.”

She married the Good Charlotte lead singer at her father Lionel Richie’s home on 11 December 2010.

They share a daughter, Harlow, born in January 2008 and a son, Sparrow, born September 2009.

More from Ents & Artscandles on her birthday cake – before she was given help to put out the flames.