Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |New contingent to assist Fiji’s COVID-19 recovery efforts|Students turn up for vaccination in Labasa|Frontliners convince villagers to get vaccinated|More villagers coming forward to get vaccinated|More than 12,000 active COVID cases|Vaccination coverage numbers reviewed|High uptake of vaccine among students|Over 5,000 students register to vaccinate|RFMF implements no jab, no job policy|129 PHINS issued, 40 for curfew breach|Health Ministry identifies unvaccinated Fijians|No new COVID deaths|MOH records more COVID infections from maritime areas|Government continues support for maritime islands|GP’s may begin administering vaccine|Health Minister defends frontline workers|Huge turnout of students at vaccination sites|20-year-old to appear in court for alleged murder|Force terminates contracts under ‘no jab no job’ policy|79 new COVID-19 infections recorded|Border Health Protection Unit established|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Nicole Richie's hair catches fire as she blows out candles

skyNews
September 23, 2021 9:59 am

Nicole Richie’s husband Joel Madden used the catchphrase of her friend Paris Hilton, saying “that’s hot”, to mark the moment her hair caught fire.

A video shared by the designer on social media showed her hair catching fire as she leaned over to blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

Reality star Nicole Richie accidentally set her hair on fire during festivities to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Article continues after advertisement

The television personality and designer had been marking her big day with an outdoor party surrounded by family and friends when the incident took place.

A video shared by Richie on Instagram showed her hair catching fire as she leaned over to blow out the She joked on Instagram: “Well… so far 40 is (fire emoji).

Her husband Joel Madden also saw the funny side, as he adopted a catchphrase used by Richie’s close friend Paris Hilton when he commented: “That’s hot.”
Advertisement

She married the Good Charlotte lead singer at her father Lionel Richie’s home on 11 December 2010.

They share a daughter, Harlow, born in January 2008 and a son, Sparrow, born September 2009.

More from Ents & Artscandles on her birthday cake – before she was given help to put out the flames.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.