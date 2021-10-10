Shatrughan Sinha on Bollywood biggies’ silence on Aryan Khan: ‘Industry is a bunch of scared folks’

Shatrughan Sinha is the first veteran actor who has spoken about the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, in an alleged drug bust and Bollywood’s silence on it.

The veteran actor said they are ‘godi kalakars’ who thinks it is other people’s problem and they should fight with it themselves. “They want the person to fight his own battle. The industry is a bunch of scared folks,” he said.

While Sinha ruled out any religious angle to it, he averred that SRK is being targeted. “Shah Rukh is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted. There are other names like Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, but nobody is talking about them. The last time such a thing happened, the focus was on Deepika Padukone, although there were other names involved, and known names too, but the focus was on her only,” Shatrughan told ETimes.