Ed Sheeran tests positive for coronavirus

Ed Sheeran said he will be doing as many of his planned interviews and performances from his house.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran on Sunday took to Instagram to reveal he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sheeran wrote on Instagram, “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for COVID so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.”

He added, “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.

Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.”

On the work front, Ed Sheeran is all set to release his fifth studio album = (equals) on October 29.

Talking about the album, Sheeran said in a statement that = is “a coming of age record. I’ve never been more proud of a body of work”.