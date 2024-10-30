Enhanced support needed for cancer caregivers

Providing mental health support services to caregivers of cancer patients is crucial, as these individuals often face immense emotional and physical challenges while supporting their loved ones through difficult times.

This was emphasized by the Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, stating that by offering resources such as counseling, support groups, and stress management programs, we can help caregivers maintain their well-being and cope with the unique pressures they encounter.

She adds that the ministry is facing challenges in adequately supporting caregivers due to limited resources, a lack of awareness of their needs, and insufficient training for those providing assistance.

“As a ministry, we are challenged to provide more support for our caregivers,” she said. “That is something we know we need to change to better care for our caregivers and our breast cancer patients, as well as survivors.”

The Ministry of Women has donated $5,000 to the Fiji Cancer Society, to assisting in conducting awareness sessions across the country, particularly in rural communities that may lack access to information and nearby hospitals.

These sessions aim to provide valuable knowledge to underserved areas.

Tabuya adds that the ministry’s commitment is to provide women with relevant support in their fight against cancer.