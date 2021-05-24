Home

Ending the COVID-19 outbreak requires commitment

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 21, 2021 12:28 pm
[File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama in his Eid-al-Adha message to Muslims and Fijians calls on every Fijian to sacrifice in the name of the collective good in response to this pandemic.

Bainimarama says ending this outbreak requires commitment to one another without waning.

He adds that this Eid-al-Adha also calls on our compassion to care for our health and the health of others.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister is urging everyone to remain in adherence to the COVID-safe measures, calling on Fijians to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the worst effects of the virus.

He says reiterated the need for Fijians to keep faith that we will triumph over this disease and allow for mosques, churches and temples to open.

This is the second second year celebrations have been constrained people’s homes due to the pandemic.

