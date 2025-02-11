Embrace change in storytelling: Armbruster

Head of Benar News, Stefan Armbruster

While the methods of sharing stories have evolved, the essence of storytelling remains unchanged, says Stefan Armbruster, Head of Benar News.

Speaking at a journalism workshop, Armbruster highlighted that media itself is neutral; only the transmission methods have changed.

Throughout history, new media forms like radio, television, and now social media have faced resistance before becoming integral to storytelling.

“People used to resist these new forms of transmitting stories. They used to try to suppress them or ban them, and eventually, they just broke through. It’s the same with social media. People have said, well, it’s not real journalism or it’s not proper storytelling, but it is storytelling, and it’s storytelling that’s relevant to a younger audience.”

With the Pacific’s increasingly young population, adapting to social media is crucial for engagement.

Many small Pacific media organizations struggle with resources and equipment for social platforms.

However, Armbruster stressed that while delivery methods have shifted, the importance of storytelling itself remains.