Postmortem reveals electrocution killed Sydney boy

The cause of death of an eight-year-old boy from Sydney at a hotel in Nadi has been confirmed.

Police say a postmortem revealed that the child died of electrocution.

Earlier on, police say the child, who was vacationing in the country with his family, was found lying motionless in a garden of a hotel in Nadi.

Police say on February 9th, a staff nurse from the Nadi Hospital rang and reported the death of an 8-year-old child at the Nadi Hospital.

Investigation continues.