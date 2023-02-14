Postmortem reveals electrocution killed Sydney boy

[File Photo]
The cause of death of an eight-year-old boy from Sydney at a hotel in Nadi has been confirmed.
Police say a postmortem revealed that the child died of electrocution.
Earlier on, police say the child, who was vacationing in the country with his family, was found lying motionless in a garden of a hotel in Nadi.
Police say on February 9th, a staff nurse from the Nadi Hospital rang and reported the death of an 8-year-old child at the Nadi Hospital.
Investigation continues.
