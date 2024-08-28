Electrical faults top list of structural fires

[Source: AES]

Analysis by the National Fire Authority reveals that electrical faults top the list of structural fires.

According to the NFA, the top three causes of fires were electrical faults, arson, and unattended cooking, which accounted for 59.8 percent of incidents in the first seven months of last year.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says that, given that electrical faults remain the highest cause of structural fires, it is important to have licensed electricians check the wiring in homes if it was installed more than 20 years ago.

Sowane explains that the insulation capability of electrical wires may have decreased over time due to aging factors and that electrical wire insulation deteriorates as it ages.

He adds that most electrical wire insulation has a design life expectancy of between 20 to 30 years.

According to the NFA, for the past five years, until the end of 2023, electrical faults have remained the top cause of fires.