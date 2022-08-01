Election Readiness Survey ahead of the 2022 Polls

[File Photo]

As more Fijians register to vote for the 2022 General Elections, a survey is being conducted to gauge how prepared voters are before they head to the polls.

The Fijian Elections Office has today launched its Election Readiness Survey.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says with FEO having already conducted its major nationwide Voter Registration and Awareness exercise, now was an opportune time for an Election Readiness Survey to measure levels of preparedness as well as see trends in voter behavior and expectations as the election drew nearer.

“We already conducted a Pre-Election Survey earlier in the year so this is the second one we are doing before the Election Date is announced to see trends in voter perceptions and behavior, as well as to see the effectiveness of the initiatives undertaken by FEO to engage voters,”.

“The findings will assist the FEO in further enhancing its strategies for voter awareness and engagement if needed.”

The 10-day nationwide exercise is being conducted by the FEO teams who are currently deployed all over the country for the second round of the nationwide Voter Registration and Awareness Drive as well as 100 other external staff.

The Election Readiness Survey concludes on 10 August 2022.