Elderly couple who perished in house fire described as humble

The elderly couple who perished in a house fire in Tamasua Street, off Nailuva road in Suva has been described as a very humble couple.

The double storey house was owned by a 79-year-old-man and his 74-year old wife.

The elderly couple was occupying the top floor while there were tenants in the bottom flat.

According to the National Fire Authority, the fire started around 10 pm.

The firefighters managed to control the fire from spreading to the bottom flat.

The bottom flat did not sustain any damages however the tenants occupying the flat are currently taking shelter at a neighbor’s house.

One of the tenants, Margaret Konata says they were made aware of the fire by a group of boys.

She says they were not aware that there was a fire on the top floor and only came to know about it when a boy turned up in front of their door asking them to move out of the house.

Konata says the elderly couple was very considerate.

“They were so kind so kind to us. I think they were our best landlord. They were very different from other landlords. They looked after us really well. They provided everything for us.”

Meanwhile, the Police and the National Fire Authority have started their investigation.