Eid in the Park hailed a success

Fijians of all walks of life gathered in numbers at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s FMF Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM Eid in the Park at the Rups Mega Complex in Nakasi today.

Fijians took advantage of the sunny weather to be part of a five-hour event that featured a number of entertainments.

Radio Fiji Two’s senior presenter, Noor Jahan, stresses the importance of such an event in promoting togetherness and diversity.

60-year-old Suriaya Ali says she cherishes these happy moments that help make good memories.

Year 9 student Kashif Ali also shared similar sentiments.

“I sang a Nazm, and I enjoyed the program with my friends and family.”

Fijians not only enjoyed entertainment and religious songs, they also got to taste various delicacies.

The annual event aims to bring everyone together to celebrate Eid in more fun and cheerful ways.