Eid celebrations to be different

This year’s Eid al-Fitr will be very different as the Coronavirus crisis grips the world.

The end of the holy month of Ramadan is marked with celebrations, but this year there will be no mass prayers in the mosques and communal breakfasts or large family gatherings.

In Fiji, gatherings of only up to twenty people are allowed as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Head Priest at the Samabula Mosque Maulana Abdul Aleem has urged Muslims in Fiji to carry out the prayers at home.

“We do feel sad because the mosque will be closed and it’s a great blessing to be in the mosque. There will be no Eid Salah at the mosque because of this COVID-19. We will do our Salah at our home”.

Maulana Aleem says this is usually a time for togetherness, but they must follow the health directives.

“We will be maintaining the social distancing. We still follow the rules of the government and we cannot have a big gathering at our homes. We will allow less than 20 people to come to our homes also”.

He says people can still celebrate Eid and share the joy with their families, but they must follow the COVID-19 restrictions in place at all times.