EFL working on restoring power in Labasa

Energy Fiji Limited is currently working on restoring the power supply in Labasa.

This follows a fire that broke out last night on one of its larger thermal generating sets at the Cawaira Power Station.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer Hasmukh Patel says that with the sprinkler system being operational and the National Fire Authority being there on time, the fire was brought under control from spreading.

He says EFL will be in a better position to advise customers in Labasa later in the day on the update on the restoration of the power supply situation in Labasa.

EFL has also advised customers in Labasa that all queries can be directed to 132-333 and emergencies to 913.

EFL apologizes for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result of this unplanned power outage exercise and seeks the cooperation and understanding of all affected customers.