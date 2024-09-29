EFL hydro plan sparks uproar in Namosi

Villagers of Navunikabi in Namosi held a protest against the planned construction of hydro dams by Energy Fiji Limited, just one kilometer from their village.

They are concerned that the project will damage their resources, disrupt their livelihoods and pose a significant flooding threat as it would block the Wainikoroluva River which runs alongside their homes.

The younger generation of the village has voiced strong opposition, determined to safeguard their community’s future. “We want to live” is the recurring plea as protests continue.

Article continues after advertisement

Villager Vaulo Nakailoma emphasized the heavy reliance on farming for income and voiced concerns about starting over if they were forced to relocate.

“We generate income from our farms, and if they build the hydro, it will wipe out all our resources. Our farm, if we relocate, will be a new start for us.”

Tukana Balaka highlighted the long-term impact on future generations while Kelerayani Dibuna warned that even during normal rains, the water levels rise rapidly, making the potential for flooding from the dam more severe.

NGO Lomani Au Maroroi Au Representative Simione Mekemeke warned that the construction could lead to devastating flooding, putting traditional burial grounds and the entire village at risk.

Despite calls to relocate, the villagers remain firm in their opposition, urging EFL to reconsider the dam’s location.

“Where I am standing right now is where they are planning to build the dam, and from here, we can see the roof of the backpackers that is right next to the village. Its 1 km, so flooding will be an issue for us and for our families and the resources we have. We have been told by Ratu Suli to relocate, but we have affirmed that we are staying and will continue to work to ensure that they build the dam somewhere else.”

Efforts to reach EFL for comment have been unsuccessful and the villagers are determined to continue their fight to protect their home and resources from the hydro project.