EFL explores new energy options

Energy Fiji Limited is looking at identifying new schemes and conducting thorough feasibility studies as demand for energy continues to increase.

EFL Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel highlighted this while addressing questions raised about EFL’s ability to achieve renewable energy targets.

Patel says that down the decade they are anticipating demand to be exponentially high due to rising technological advancements.

“There are people who are willing to come and do geothermal investigation in Fiji. So we have signed an agreement with one company, and we are inviting them to come and do any feasibility that they are prepared to do. Geothermal potential, I believe, does exist in Fiji.”

Patel adds that biomass in additions to solar and hydro power also has great potential especially for the Vanua Levu.

He says that EFL is confident of achieving its targets for renewable energy depending on the demand over the next few years.