EFL damage bill stands at around $8 million

Energy Fiji Ltd’s damage bill from Tropical Cyclone Yasa is estimated at about $8 million.

Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel says this is based on their initial damage assessment.

He adds over 150 EFL engineers and half-a-dozen contractors are working around the clock to ensure electricity supply is restored in a safe and careful manner.

“There is no point speeding up the work and you lose a life. I’m going to make sure that I’m able to restore very safely with zero injuries and that’s the way we work. We have our priorities how we do the Health centres first, the water pumping stations, the CBD and then we get into the residential areas.”

He says restoration for the entire grid in Savusavu is almost 90 percent complete and about 60 percent is left for Labasa, Seaqaqa and Dreketi.

Patel highlighted the rainy weather has delayed work in the past few days.