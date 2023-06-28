Efficient delivery of e-services vital: PS

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communications says the ease of doing business program is a national strategic initiative that forms part of “Fiji’s Digital Government Transformation” agenda.

Speaking during “Change Now for Better Business”, which is a series of six workshops, PS Shaheen Ali says the objective is to ensure that the agencies are equipped and prepared to provide “business-ready” services.

Ali says at the core of the Government-wide national agenda lies the development of the single digital portal known as “businessNOW Fiji” for all Government services to the business community.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The platform, formally known as bizFIJI, will serve as a comprehensive online portal facilitating the efficient delivery of e-services to business owners and investors in Fiji.

He adds that this initiative aligns with the national policy direction for digital transformation in Fiji.