Efficiency key in WAF corporatization

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau stresses that efficiency and effectiveness will be key in the corporatization of the Water Authority of Fiji.

Following the announcement by Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad about corporatizing WAF in six months, Ro Filipe says different models from different countries will be studied to find the best option.

He says Fiji, as a developing country, will need a suitable model.

“Basic needs such as water need to be analyzed properly in terms of corporatization. Even in terms of privatization, there are different models, and we need to look at the good models.”

Ro Filipe adds they will also separate rural water services, as it cannot be treated as an economic commodity.

He adds the government will look for a company that shares its vision and recognizes their responsibility to provide this basic commodity needed in every home.