Womens’ education must translate into leadership positions

High participation of females in the formal education sector is not translated into the workforce.

This was revealed by the Education Minister, Premila Kumar marking the International Day of the Girl Child.

Kumar says collaboration is needed in order to produce more empowered girls and women.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says more than 50 percent of students enrolled in universities in Fiji are girls.

She says this shows the ability of girls to progress with education, however, this needs to translate into the participation of girls in the workforce, especially in leadership positions.

The Minister has urged everyone to work together in achieving a safer and more peaceful environment by abolishing all forms of discrimination against girls.