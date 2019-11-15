USP to Issue tablets to Students

The University of the South Pacific will provide 700 tablets to its students who don’t have access to learning tools from home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, academic institutions have been forced to turn to temporary online mode to avoid mass gathering.

USP Deputy Vice Chancellor Education Professor Jito Vanualailai says the distribution to ensure everyone has a fair chance to education.

“Students who do not have resources, tablets for example we’ve got 700 tablets which we will be distributing to our students in the next few weeks”.

Professor Vanualailai adds the initiative is to ensure students of the university get an equal learning experience.

“Those are the kind of interventions we are taking to ensure that our students do not lack behind, it’s a core business by the way, and it’s our core activity to make sure that all our students complete their studies”

Meanwhile, computer labs and the school library are still accessible with a strict social distancing policy.