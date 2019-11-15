USP acting VC clarifies comments made to senior staff

The University of the South Pacific Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Derrick Armstrong has clarified that he did not tell people to resign if they were uncomfortable working with him.

This comes as there have been reports suggesting that Armstrong asked staff at USP to resign.

Professor Armstrong confirms that he said that in this difficult time if people felt that they did not want to be part of the senior management team, he would understand.

Meanwhile, USP staff representative Elizabeth Fong today clarified that they are happy to work to continue the operations of the University, adding that the issue for many of the staff was the process of the appointment acting vice chancellor Professor Derrick Armstrong.

“The general reaction has been some dissatisfaction with that, mainly with the way in which that appointment was made. I think the staff are pleased that the council will be meeting on Wednesday and hopefully by then we will get some clarity as to where we are going. Its rather unsettling for many because of the lack of process that have been in place.”

Fong says the staff associations have yet to meet with the acting Vice Chancellor adding that this meeting is expected to take place following the USP Council meeting on Wednesday.