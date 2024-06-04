UniFiji introduces its new course

Uni Fiji [File Photo]

The University of Fiji’s Science and Technology Department will introduce a new Master of Science in Renewable Energy Management course starting in the second semester of this year.

Developed under the UKAID-funded Transforming Energy Access-Learning Partnership Project, this program is tailored to the local Fijian and Pacific contexts.

UniFiji academics Dr Sekove Vodo and Dr Ramendra Prasad contributed to the course’s development by participating in a workshop in Nairobi, Kenya, alongside academics and industry experts from Asia, the Pacific, and Africa.

The course has been approved by the University Senate and registered by the Higher Education Commission of Fiji.

This course will directly support SDG7 in providing access to modern electricity to remotely located communities using distributed renewable energy systems.

To support aspiring students, limited tuition fee scholarships are available and funded by the TEA-LP project.