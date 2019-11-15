TSLB applications lack final offer letter

Incomplete applications continue to be a problem for the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Board.

Most applications don’t have the final offer letters from respective universities, affecting the TSLB’s ability to process on time.

TSLB Chief Executive, Bobby Maharaj says many students are yet to receive their letters from the universities and have submitted provisional offers which were issued based on their mid-year exam results.

“Which we can’t take on board because one the programs are not stated in the offer letter, two the offer letters do not have the student’s university ID. So I think for the new students the onus is on them to go down to their universities, find out what is happening with their application, get their offer letter and upload it on the TSLB portal so that we can process the application.”

The TSLB has received over six thousand two hundred applications to date and nearly half don’t have the compulsory offer letters.

The Board aims to process all applications by the 31st of this month as classes begin early February.