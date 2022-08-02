Transforming education consultation begins this week

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts will join stakeholders and partners to convene the first national dialogue on ‘transforming education’ this week.

This national dialogue is the crucial first step that ensures Fijian voices are heard at a global level and result in educational transformations at the national level through policy changes.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says the national consultation gives allows them to continue efforts to improve the access and quality of education in Fiji.

Dr Jokhan says transforming education and ensuring that all children receive the best learning is at the heart of the Ministry.

UN Resident Coordinator to Fiji, Sanaka Samarasinha says urgent transformations in education policy are needed to ensure words were put into action for the future of Fiji.

Samarasinha says the UN’s new incoming Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework will align itself with Fiji’s national development plans.

The outcome of this national consultation will be a National Statement of Commitment outlining Fiji’s plans to transform education and accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 4.

This statement will be submitted for the Transforming Education Summit in New York.

The national consultation on transforming education in Fiji is led by MEHA and supported by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, UNICEF and UNESCO.