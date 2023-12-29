Teachers urged to renew registration

[File Photo]

About 20 percent of teachers whose teacher registrations have expired have yet to renew their registration.

The Fiji Teachers Registration Authority says that they are reopening their headquarters in Suva tomorrow to cater to them.

Chief Executive Sangeeta Singh says that only 135 teachers took advantage of the service on the 9th and 16th of this month.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh notes that the majority seeking re-registration are those who are heading to their village or preparing for the holidays.

She urges teachers to utilize the extended services and not delay renewals until next year, as a late renewal penalty of $30 will be applied to every renewal received after December 31st.