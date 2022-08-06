Teachers to assist parents fill out application forms: Kumar

Teachers on the island of Rabi have been urged to be ready to assist their students when the application for the $1 per day per child initiative or the $60 million inflation mitigation package is rolled out by the Ministry for Economy.

Speaking at the four schools on the island during her visit there this week, Minister for Education Premila Kumar says when the application is called, teachers are expected to assist parents in providing correct information to the ministry.

The Ministry of Economy will be responsible for putting out the application through an online platform.

Kumar says those who cannot access the online platform will be provided an alternative by the Ministry.

Parents with a combined annual income of less than $50,000 will receive $180 per child (for children under 18 years old) over a 6 month period.

Successful applicants will be paid through their MPAiSA/MyCash accounts. Approximately 200,000 students will benefit from this initiative.

Children who are not in school are also encouraged to apply.