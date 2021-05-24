Home

Education

Support for special needs students will continue

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 21, 2022 12:45 pm
Special schools in Suva and Nausori today came together to commemorate World Down Syndrome Awareness Day.

Minister for Education Premila Kumar, who officiated at the event, stated that providing special and inclusive education for children with disabilities is a critical component for the Ministry of Education.

Kumar says the government is fully aware of their special needs and is ready to provide support to each child in order to help them become successful citizens of Fiji.

“These children deserve the same dignity, love and respect. As parents, teachers, friends, relatives, neighbors and caregivers, we should support people with Down Syndrome so that they live an independent, free life of any form of discrimination.”

She adds that the special and inclusive policy framework has strengthened access to quality education for all students with special needs across the country.

Kumar says the future of children with disabilities is increasingly optimistic because the government is vigilant, recognizes them, and wants to give them equal opportunity.

Meanwhile, Suva Special School Head Teacher Narend Prasad says the 21st of March was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

 

 

