Students receive early Christmas gift

Students of Dama District School with the Education Minister, Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Fiji and government officials

About 180 students of Dama District School in the Province of Bua have received an early Christmas gift.

These parts of their school which was destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Yasa has received a $1.4 million facelift.

The Australian Government-funded upgrade includes two classrooms, an administration office, and an ablution block.

This replaces the three classrooms and three teachers’ quarters that were ruined by TC Yasa in 2020.

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro commissioned the improved facilities yesterday, stating that the state-of-the-art amenities have renewed hope for students and teachers who struggled to rebuild their school.

“Since the Tropical Cyclone Yasa in 2020, children of Dama get to be officially gifted state-of-the-art facilities that will provide an inclusive conducive environment for teaching and learning. Christmas has indeed come early to the school.”

Radrodro says education remains a priority for the Coalition Government, and the Ministry continues to provide free education from Year 1 to 13.

The Minister acknowledged the bilateral partnership between Fiji and Australia which extends to investment in the education sector, increasing people-to-people links.

Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Fiji, Clair McNamara and other officials were also present at the commissioning of the facilities.

Dama District School was established in 1957 and has served students from nine villages in the District of Dama in Bua over the last 66 years.