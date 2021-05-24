Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry explains death of fully vaccinated individuals|Do not be complacent warns PS|Accommodation arrangements for boarding students|Students fail to provide vaccination details|250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death|Vaccinating students crucial to re-opening schools|UN reassures commitment to Fiji|Roadblocks hinder frontliners in Kadavu|25,000 households to be assisted by Save the Children Fiji|Operations continue despite maritime deployment|Pacific Eye Institute receives timely assistance|Global response to fight COVID-19 crucial|Certain villages reluctant to adopt public health measures|Resorts receive advanced bookings|Damodar Cinemas ready to reopen|25 new infections in Kadavu, eight more COVID-19 deaths |Gunu village a high-risk area: MOH|COVID-19 may become endemic in Fiji|Public restricted from Nabouwalu wharf|PM reaffirms commitment to PIF|Tamavua Youth club assists families|UN’s COVAX allocation for Fiji complete|Police in Lautoka on standby for deployment|Fijians in informal settlements prioritize survival|Agriculture gets multi-million dollar EU boost|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Students fail to provide vaccination details

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 3, 2021 12:20 pm

Allowance and tuition payments for 3,785 students under the Tertiary Scholarship and Loan Service have been suspended.

TSLS Board Chair, Rakesh Ram confirms these students have failed to provide their vaccination details.

Ram adds future payments for students who are yet to submit their vaccination or exemption details will remain on hold until such time as the information is provided.

Article continues after advertisement

He confirms of the 13,402 students, 9,617 students have already submitted their details while 11 have been exempted from vaccination.

The submission deadline for the first jab is already due and students have been urged to provide their details at the earliest to continue benefiting from the sponsorship.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.