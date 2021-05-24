Students fail to provide vaccination details

Allowance and tuition payments for 3,785 students under the Tertiary Scholarship and Loan Service have been suspended.

TSLS Board Chair, Rakesh Ram confirms these students have failed to provide their vaccination details.

Ram adds future payments for students who are yet to submit their vaccination or exemption details will remain on hold until such time as the information is provided.

Article continues after advertisement

He confirms of the 13,402 students, 9,617 students have already submitted their details while 11 have been exempted from vaccination.

The submission deadline for the first jab is already due and students have been urged to provide their details at the earliest to continue benefiting from the sponsorship.