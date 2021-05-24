Students back in school

Home

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 4, 2022 9:55 am
Today marks an important day for most of the students as they returned to school after months.

There are more than 200,000 children nationwide who have lost an estimated 1,050 hours each and counting of in-person learning since April.

Due to the pandemic, children were put on extended break leading to them being cut off from their education and other vital benefits schools provide.

The Ministry of Education says the reopening of schools is important as the majority of them rely on their schools as a place where they not only gain important academic skills but also critical social, emotional and life skills.

In schools students are able to interact with their peers, receive psychosocial and child protection support, and access health, protection and immunisation services.

The Government is ensuring that safety measures are adapted in all schools to provide all students with a safe and healthy learning environment.

Parents and teachers are being urged to ensure children follow ALL COVID-safe measures, including wearing masks, washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds and keeping a safe distance from everyone.

They are also being reminded not to send their children to school when they are sick.

 

