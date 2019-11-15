Schools will have adequate staffing

Heads of schools in the Bua and Macuata provinces have been assured they should have adequate staff at their schools by next week.

The assurance was given by the Minister for Education Rosy Akbar while addressing the school heads in Labasa yesterday morning.

Akbar says they have reorganized the Ministry’s Human Resources Department and are working overtime to ensure staffing, transfers, and placements for all schools are done quickly.

“The staffing audit, Ladies and Gentlemen have also identified certain issues. Issues of overstaffing. One, we have certain schools that are understaffed and need placements and we have some schools that are overstaffed. So I would like to appeal to you, especially secondary school teachers. We are trying to identify overstaffing in certain schools so that other schools could be staffed.”

The Ministry of Education is the largest employer in Fiji, with 13, 727 teachers.