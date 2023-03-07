Schools to resume tomorrow

Schools will resume tomorrow, says Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

The Minister says his office was kept updated during the adverse weather conditions by Divisional and District Education Offices and based on the updates received and consultation with the NDMO and the Fiji Meteorological Services, the decision has been reached to reopen schools.

Radrodro also says that schools that were previously approved for closure in observance of Holi will do so again tomorrow and resume classes on Thursday.

He says while schools resume tomorrow, he is urging parents and guardians to advise their children on their safety as we are still in the cyclone season and the weather may change anytime.

He has also reminded teachers to play their part in providing the necessary support when students return to school.