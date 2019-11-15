School dropouts linked to political instability: MOE

The Ministry of Education has linked the political crisis of 1987, 2000 and 2006 to school dropouts.

Head of National Education Service Delivery, Timoci Bure says the political turmoil has had a lasting effect on some students that extends beyond the psychological trauma they experienced during these events.

Bure made the comments as part of a submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense who are currently reviewing Fiji’s adoption of the optional protocol on the involvement of children in armed conflict in relation to the convention on the rights of the child.

Article continues after advertisement

“The issue of students, Chair, it was something new, it took their whole interest out of school, and thence it became difficult to continue attending school. Some students even dropped out of school during those periods of political crisis and afterwards.”

Bure also revealed to the committee that teachers too were affected and this led to a significant number of experienced and qualified teachers migrating due to the unstable political climate in Fiji.

The Ministry of Education, Bure told the committee completely supports Fiji’s adoption and ratification of the optional protocol on the involvement of children in armed conflict without reservations.