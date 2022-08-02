Rural school welcomes education grant

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

A primary school in Macuata’s interior has thanked the government for increasing the Free Education Grant, which is critical to the operation of any school.

Dogotuki District School is one of 736 primary schools that will benefit from the $68m allocated for the Grant in this financial year.

Head Teacher Penaia Tuose says the $6 million increase will benefit their school in terms of development projects.

“It’s important because we are dealing with the future of the nation here – the children. If we invest more money into education, it’s helpful because these are the future leaders of the nation.”

Education Minister Premila Kumar says the Ministry is strictly observing the use of the Free Education Grant, adding it should be used for its intended purpose as set out in the school management handbook.

“I have asked the Divisional Head and her team t0 continuously raise awareness on the school management handbook so that there is no abuse of funds.”

The Minister visited Dogotuki District School yesterday and spoke to the teachers, students and management about the Ministry of Education budget, the rural allowance, teacher transfer for family reunion and the Talanoa platform for all teachers.

Dogotuki District School has a roll of 174 students from Years 1 to 8, 65 of whom are boarders.