Radrodro urges students to showcase hard work

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro, in wishing Year 12 and 13 well for their external exams, urged them to showcase the hard work, dedication, and resilience they demonstrated throughout the year.

The Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination is scheduled to commence today, where students will be sitting for their English paper on day one, and the exam will end on November 8th.

Following this, the Fiji Year 12 Certificate Examination will start from November 12th to the 22nd.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro calls on students to perform to the best of their abilities and emerge strong and more confident from the experience.

The Education Minister also extends his heartfelt appreciation to all the parents, guardians, and teachers for their continued support in the educational journey of students.