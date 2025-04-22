Policy shift to enhance education quality

Cabinet has discussed the need for strategic policy decisions to improve education quality based on the final results of the 2024 Fiji Year 8 Examination, Fiji Year 12 Certificate Examination and Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination.

The analysis of these results will guide the Education Ministry in its efforts to enhance the learning experience for all students and ensure they can achieve their full potential.

A key focus of the Ministry’s ongoing work is addressing challenges faced by students, mainly those in rural areas.

Article continues after advertisement

Partnership with schools, teachers and stakeholders will continue to be a priority, with a particular focus on increasing participation in Vernacular language subjects.

The Ministry’s goal is to create an education system that supports students from all backgrounds, promoting inclusivity and academic success.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.