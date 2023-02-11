PM encourages students to persevere

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officiated at the opening of a double-storey school block for the Nausori school yesterday. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Students who may have performed poorly in their examinations have been urged to keep trying and endure in life.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted this while addressing students of Dilkusha Methodist High School in Nausori.

The Prime Minister yesterday officially inaugurated double-story school block for the Nausori School.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka also shared his journey and how he had failed his University entrance examination.

He also recalled a 40-minute discussion during his time in government between 1992 and 1999 on what they would do about a school dropout.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka says he had this discussion with the then Education Minister and former teachers.

“The definition of the school dropout then fitted me perfectly.” I didn’t go on to tertiary education. I failed the university entrance exam not once but twice. So I told them to persevere for those who had failed; some of them could become ministers, even prime ministers.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Prime Minister has also congratulated the school for performing well in their examinations.