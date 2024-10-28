Passion for learning is vital to address math issue

The Fijian Teachers Association is highlighting the need for “discipline learning” as a strategy to improve student performance, particularly in mathematics.

FTA President Netani Druavesi believes that instilling a passion for learning among both teachers and students is critical for academic success.

The FTA President states that developing an enthusiasm for mathematics is essential to enhancing students’ abilities and engagement.

“First of all, the passion, the passion to be created within our children right now, because the time is moving, time is changing. We have to create that passion within our children to love and like math. It’s simple arithmetic, eh? Counting and all this. We have to love it; we have to like it.”

According to Druavesi, the FTA is planning to conduct additional training sessions and awareness programs for teachers, focusing on mathematics education.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has been emphasizing the importance of having specialized teachers at the primary level.

“We cannot fix that unless we have teachers who can graduate and come out and teach these subjects that they have specialized in to impart the knowledge that they have in their respective technical skills to the subject areas to the students.”

The call for disciplined learning and specialized education in mathematics comes as the association seeks to address longstanding academic challenges, aiming to improve foundational skills that are essential for students’ future learning and career opportunities.