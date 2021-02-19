Parents and teachers should be role models: Akbar

Parents and teachers should become role models for children.

While officiating at the prefect’s induction ceremony for Vatuwaqa Primary School in Suva, Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar has urged parents to take their roles seriously.

She says students should be nurtured with values from home.

“Teach your children about the value of hard work. Teach them that education will definitely change their future. That education will definitely bring about light”.

Akbar says the ministry and teachers will do their best to provide quality education and keep children safe, and away from drugs and abuse.

She also stressed that the ministry will not tolerate any teacher inflicting corporal punishment on any child.



Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar at the prefect’s induction ceremony for Vatuwaqa Primary School in Suva [Source: Fijian Government]