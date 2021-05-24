Pandemic increases challenges for teachers

The pandemic has introduced an unexpected level of uncertainty for every Fijian.

Education Minister, Premila Kumar, says no one imagined that schools will remain closed for almost six months.

Kumar says the pandemic also poses certain challenges for teachers.

She adds they are trying to facilitate the movement of teachers in the maritime islands.

“There are quite a large number of teachers who are stranded on Viti Levu. They will slowly make their way to the maritime islands and Vanua Levu and we are trying to facilitate that.”

Kumar says a teacher helpline will soon be launched through which teachers can raise concerns directly with the Ministry.