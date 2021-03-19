Ministry targets school drop outs

The Ministry of Education is now working with the Fiji Police Force to find children roaming the streets and try to put them in school.

Minister Rosy Akbar revealed in parliament that the Prime Minister’s Office has provided funding to get children off the streets and into classrooms.

The ministry has profiled a number of students in the Central Division with help from police, and efforts are underway to put them back in class.

Article continues after advertisement

“I had a meeting with the parents last week and reasons given were various factors. We sympathize with the parents. One of the things that came out quite clearly was that some of these students really don’t want to go to school. These students will be put through counselling”.

Akbar confirms two students have returned to school through this new initiative and they will be constantly monitored to ensure that they don’t fall out again.

The Minister has also told parliament that a study into school drop-outs in 2018 revealed that many students leave school due to abuse, disability, poverty and health problems.

A survey was conducted last year on children who have never attended school and those who dropped out early on.

A draft report is ready and will be finalized in coming weeks.