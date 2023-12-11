Minister commissions $1.5m vocational center

[Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro has once again emphasized on the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training in developing countries which is exemplified by Fiji.

He made the comments while commissioning the $1.5m Darul Uloom Vocational Centre at Drasa in Lautoka.

Radrodro says Fiji, like many other developing nations, faces unique challenges in bridging the gap between education and employability.

[Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

He stresses that TVET emerges as a beacon of hope, offering practical skills that align with the evolving needs of industries.



[Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

Radrodro says by providing relevant skills and knowledge, TVET equips individuals with the tools to navigate a rapidly changing job market.

The Darul Uloom Darul Yatama hosts a diverse student body of 113 individuals.

Among them, 65 students reside as boarders, and 48 are non-boarders.

The institute accommodates students of various backgrounds, including Fiji, America, Bangladesh, Kiribati, Vanuatu, and Solomon Islands.