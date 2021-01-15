Mad rush for back to school shopping

The capital city was a buzz today, as hundreds of Fijians continued their back to school shopping.

With only two days remaining before the new school term starts, the shoppers took advantage of the extended shopping hours by the Suva Retailers Association.

34-year-old Hamal Malik who is a working parent welcomed the move.

“Well, it does benefit to other parents and I as well by extending these hours because this is how we can manage time and we can do school shopping and other shopping as well.”

Bi Rabulo says she traveled all the way from Ba, to buy the best items for her children.

“Just came here just to shop for my son he’s going to QVS this year, preparation has been okay except for the uniforms and you know new students, they want new stuff.”

Shops will open until 2 pm in the Capital City tomorrow, to cater to the needs of the consumers.