Kumar extends well-wishes for Term 2

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar.

It is time to recover learning loss and complete syllabus.

This was said by Minister for Education, Premila Kumar as she welcomed students and teachers for Term 2 of the academic year.

She also reminded teachers and students that COVID-19 is not over yet.

The Minister says schools are encouraged to comply with Safe School Re-opening Protocol and although it is not mandatory, the wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.

Kumar says the ministry wants students and teachers to be safe from the virus so that learning and teaching is not disrupted.

In extending her best wishes for the new term, Kumar urged parents to get their children vaccinated and teachers to get their booster dose.

Students will return to their classrooms from tomorrow.