Keeping children engaged while at home crucial

With schools closed, children are being provided alternate resources to ensure they remain engaged while on extended break.

UNICEF Pacific Representative, Sheldon Yett, says they’ve been working closely with the Education Ministry to formulate programs so that children can continue learning.

Yett says these are stressful and unpredictable times for everyone including children who have been home since April.

Article continues after advertisement

“Schools are closed for the immediate future and schools are a place not only where children learn but they are also places for socialization where they work with their friends, learn additional skills and share.”

Yett says children have become tech savvy and the educational programs are designed to keep them hooked.

The Government, through the Education Ministry has developed educational radio programs, animated educational television series and a Learning HUB to help students during this pandemic.