Government not liable to pay or waive debts owed by school

The government will not be liable to pay for debts and rates owed by schools.

Commissioner Central Josefo Navuku made this comment, following a request from the Balantine Memorial School Board during a Talanoa session yesterday.

The school requested the government to waive a portion of the $36,000 they owe to the Water Authority of Fiji and $39,000 arrears owed to the Lami Town Council.

Navuku says this could have been avoided if the school had undertaken good financial practices by paying its dues on time.

“We should not be thinking of piling up debts then seeking the governments help to waive them. We should teach our future generation to always pay bills, rates and debts on time because if we don’t, all families will turn to the government for financial help and this will be a big issue.”

Navuku says it would be unfair for the government to step in as there are other schools that pay their own arrears.

He says the government will make arrangements with WAF and the Lami Town Council on the restructure of payments until the amount is fully paid.

Navuku says it is crucial that payment is done to help government entities provide better services to Fijians.