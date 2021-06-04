Government continues to support young ones: Akbar

The Government has demonstrated its commitment towards the eradication of child labour and continues to support children through various initiatives.

As we mark World Day Against Child Labour, Education Minister Rosy Akbar says engaging children in dangerous activities is a despicable act and does not help in their development.

This she says deprives children of their childhood.

Akbar adds the importance of raising awareness and tackling the hardships, faced by young ones has never been more apparent.

On this day, people all over the world come together, in solidarity, to acknowledge and fight against a practice which plagues millions of young, innocent children around the world.

However, the Minister says this must not, be confused with activities that help to develop a child and prepare them for becoming a productive adult – such as helping with chores at home or earning some pocket money, during the school holidays and outside of school hours.

According to the Employment Relations Promulgation 2007, in Fiji, the minimum age for the employment of children is 15 years.

But children are prohibited from engaging in all forms of labour slavery or practices similar to slavery, such as the sale and trafficking of children, debt bondage and any form of forced or compulsory labour, including forced or compulsory recruitment of children in armed conflict.

During the current COVID-19 crisis, the Fijian Government, through the Ministry of Education and in collaboration with FBC, Walesi and Telecom Fiji Limited, have developed educational radio programs, animated educational television series and a Learning HUB.