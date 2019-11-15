FNU relooks at hostel policy to accommodate first year students

The Fiji National University says they have changed their accommodation policy this year.

This is to accommodate first-year students as well as students with disabilities.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Nigel Healey says they had discussions with the Students Association last year about the fairest way to allocate hostel accommodation.

He says up until last year they had to turn away new students as, by the time they had applied for hostel accommodation, no room was left for them.

Professor Healey says they have since reviewed their accommodation policy.

“We thought we need to look at this because these are vulnerable students, the ones who are coming away from homes at the age of 18 to 19 and so in consultation with Students association we came up with allocation system that prioritizes first-year students.”

Meanwhile, Professor Healey says they have also carried out renovation works at their hostels.