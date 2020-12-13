Fake exam dates circulating on social media

The Ministry of Education has clarified the misinformation currently circulating regarding new exam dates as fake.

Permanent Secretary Anjeela Jokhan says the Ministry has not set any new exam dates and they will advise the public on this matter later.

Jokhan says it is disappointing that some people are using the current situation to further confuse people who are already traumatized by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary is calling on the public to be responsible, show compassion and not spread misinformation that leads to more confusion.

The Ministry is urging Fijians to be vigilant on what information they believe and to concentrate on staying safe.

Fiji EC Updated List